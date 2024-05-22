Financial Chain Corporation and Young Accountants Public Union visit Shusha [PHOTOS]

22 May 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Financial Chain Corporation (FCHAIN) and Young Accountants Public Union organised a visit to Shusha city on May 18, 2024, on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of our national leader, Heydar Aliyev.

The main purpose of the trip was to organise the first visit of financiers to Shusha city, to contribute to the reconstruction works in the lands freed from occupation, to attract financial flows to these areas, and to organise a forum where the prospects of the future development of entrepreneurship and the role of the green economy in entrepreneurship will be discussed.

Within the framework of the visit to Shusha, the forum participants visited the historical monuments Shot Busts, Govhar Aga Mosque, Jidir Plain and Shusha Castle. The mysterious view of beautiful Shusha created an unforgettable impression on the trip participants.

Valid Huseynov, Deputy General Director of Financial Chain Corporation, shared his impressions of the visit to Shusha: "Today we are very proud in Shusha, the eye of our Karabakh. Every monument we visited created an indescribable feeling. I was in Shusha for the first time when I was 4 years old. This place is very dear to me. Shusha is the pearl of Azerbaijan."

While visiting the historical monuments of Shusha, Valid Huseynov, who honoured the memory of the brave sons of the country who lost their lives for this brilliant victory, said: “When I look at the magnificent Shusha Castle, it is as if the war for Shusha flashed before my eyes. When we see these areas and the complex terrain, we can imagine how hard it was for our brave heroes to free Shusha from the clutches of the enemy. We will never forget these feelings.”

