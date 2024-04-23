Next session of the Milli Majlis started, there are 18 issues on agenda

23 April 2024 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The next plenary session of the spring session of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) has started, Azernews reports.

The agenda of the meeting, chaired by Sahiba Gafarova, included the discussion of 18 issues.

Those issues are as follows:

1. Draft law on approval of "Agreement on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye".

2. Draft law on approving the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkiye on elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion with respect to income taxes.

3. Draft law on approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Albania on the mutual elimination of the visa requirement for persons holding national passports".

4. Draft amendment to the law "On social insurance" and the Tax Code (third reading).

5. Draft amendment to some laws related to the implementation of the Law No. 979-VIQD dated July 14, 2023 of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Amending the Law on Medicines" (third reading).

6. Draft amendment to the law "On serving in judicial bodies" (second reading).

7. Draft law "On the creation of artificial land areas in the section of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan" (second reading).

8. Draft amendment to the law "On tobacco and tobacco products" (first reading).

9. Draft amendment to the law "On Food Safety" (first reading).

10. Draft amendments to the Tax, Customs Codes, "On State Fee" and "On Licenses and Permits" laws (first reading).

11. Draft amendment to the "Regulation on service in customs authorities" approved by the Law No. 768-IQ dated December 7, 1999 of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

12. Draft amendment to the law "On Civil Service" (first reading).

13. Draft amendment to the "Regulation on the Management Council of the Civil Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by the Law No. 283-IIQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 29, 2002 (first reading).

14. Approved by the Law No. 960-IIQ dated June 28, 2005 of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the import, export, transit transportation and production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances whose circulation is prohibited, restricted and controlled in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan draft law on amendments to the list of precursors for which a license is required (first reading).

15. Draft amendment to the Civil Procedure, Family Codes and the law "On State Duty" (first reading).

16. Draft amendment to the law "On state registration and state register of legal entities" (first reading).

17. Draft amendment to Labor and Civil Codes (first reading).

18. Draft amendment to the Tax Code (first reading).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz