Azerbaijani Navy and Air Force conduct "Caspian Sky-2024" joint tactical exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 April 2024 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

According to the preparation plan for the current year, approved by the Minister of Defence, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the tactical exercise of the "Caspian Sky-2024" air defence was held jointly with the Air Force.

Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry, that in total, up to 300 personnel, including combat, control, and guard ships, boats, combat helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles, were involved in the tactical training.

In accordance with the plan, the ships that left the base station with an alarm signal performed practical activities on the organisation of air defence of the marine energy infrastructure, the destruction of conventional enemy targets, as well as the execution of other combat tasks in the sector of the Caspian Sea belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the aviation means of the Air Force.

In addition, during the exercise, activities on the anchoring and departure of the ship's tactical groups in the region and the organisation of defence against air attack and underwater sabotage were also successfully carried out.

In the two-stage tactical training, the personnel of the HDQ and HHQ demonstrated high professionalism in the execution of all tasks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz