Construction of Askeran highway started [PHOTOS]

17 April 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways has started the construction of Askeran highway, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

The agency noted that the 18-km long highway connecting the 40th kilometer of the Barda-Aghdam highway with Asgaran settlement (the ring road of Aghdam city) is being built under the II technical level, taking into account the development plan of Garabagh.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highway. Thus, using special techniques, the removal of unsuitable soil, the widening of the road and its profiling are being carried out. For this purpose, the required number of forces were involved in the construction site.

In order to ensure the channel of water according to the project along the newly constructed road, the construction of different-sized culverts, water crossings, as well as reserve passages for underground and communication lines, where necessary, is underway.

Completion of the construction of the highway will allow drivers and passengers who want to go to the cities of Khankendi, Shusha and Lachin from the direction of Barda, without entering the city of Aghdam, using this ring road to continue their movement quickly and safely.

Asgaran highway is considered one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions and will play an important role in the socio-economic development of our territories liberated from occupation.

