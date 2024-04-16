Azerbaijani Army units conduct inspection in military equipment [PHOTOS]

16 April 2024 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Separately, passenger, light-type vehicles, and passenger buses in units of the Azerbaijani Army were inspected, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

The Ministry noted that during the inspection, the technical condition of the vehicles, the correctness and completeness of the control systems ensuring traffic safety were checked.

Special attention has been paid to the maintenance of joints and mechanisms, running parts, as well as other parts in the construction of automobiles, and to technical maintenance.

The best-performing military units were awarded at the end of the review.

It should be noted that eliminating a malfunction in the equipment and providing it with proper maintenance requires high experience and knowledge.

The technical reviews held between units of the Azerbaijani army play an important role in improving the knowledge and skills of personnel in this field and maintaining a high level of combat and technical training.

---

