ANAS announces admission to doctoral and dissertation studies

12 April 2024 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences to the "Admission plan for doctoral and dissertation training of higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" approved by the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 27, 2024 and the 2024- According to its decision dated April 3, 2018, it announces admission to the doctorate and dissertation studies for the preparation of Doctor of Philosophy and Doctor of Sciences.

According to ANAS the documents will be accepted from April 16 to May 15.

Admission conditions:

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have completed the master's level of higher education (defending a master's thesis) or whose education is equivalent to it can submit a document to the doctorate and dissertation on the Doctor of Philosophy program.

Those who want to be admitted to the doctoral program take entrance exams in foreign language, philosophy and specialty subjects in the scope of the educational programs valid for the master's level of higher education. Those who have passed the foreign language exam conducted by the State Examination Center have the right to participate in the exam in the subject of philosophy, and those who have received an "acceptable" grade in the subject of philosophy have the right to participate in the exam in the specialty subject.

Scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel who have certain scientific research experience in the relevant research field and whose main place of work is a higher education institution, scientific institution and organization can apply to the dissertation. These persons should have at least two years of scientific or scientific-pedagogical work experience.

Those who want to be admitted to the doctoral program of the Doctor of Philosophy program must pass the entrance exam conducted by the State Examination Center within the scope of the educational programs valid for the master's level of higher education in a foreign language.

The following documents must be submitted to the relevant scientific institutions of ANAS for admission to doctoral studies and dissertations under the Doctor of Philosophy program:

- application to the head of the scientific institution;

- personnel registration sheet;

- autobiography;

- 2 photographs (3x4 cm in size);

- extract from the work book for those with work experience;

- certificate from the workplace;

- a list of published scientific works or an abstract on the chosen specialty;

- a notarized copy of the diploma on graduation from a higher educational institution (certificate on the recognition of educational documents for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have studied abroad);

- a copy of the identity document;

- a copy of the international certificate of foreign language skills (IELTS, TOEFL, TestDaf, DELF, DALF, STANAG, Cambridge English Qualifications - if available).

It should be noted that persons who have a valid international language certificate for a foreign language are exempted from the entrance exam for a foreign language. The equivalence of the exam results of the international language certificate to the passing score is determined by the State Examination Center.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have scientific or scientific-pedagogical experience and achievements in the field of their choice and who have a scientific degree of "Doctor of Philosophy" (candidate of sciences) are admitted to the doctoral program of the Doctor of Sciences program.

Scientific and scientific-pedagogical personnel who have the scientific degree of "Doctor of Philosophy" (candidate of sciences) and whose main place of work is a higher education institution, scientific institution and organization have the right to receive the scientific degree of Doctor of Sciences through dissertation.

The following documents must be submitted to the relevant scientific institutions of ANAS for admission to doctoral studies and dissertations under the Doctor of Sciences program:

- application to the head of the scientific institution;

- personnel registration sheet;

- autobiography;

- 2 photographs (3x4 cm in size);

- extract from the labor book;

- certificate from the workplace;

- list of published scientific works;

- a notarized copy of the scientific degree diploma of Doctor of Philosophy (candidate of sciences);

- a notarized copy of the diploma on graduation from a higher educational institution (certificate on the recognition of educational documents for citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have studied abroad);

- a copy of the identity document.

Note: Document acceptance for doctoral studies and dissertations will be conducted electronically through the "Education Centralized Information System" (TCIS) at the same time. Those who wish to submit documents must register on the portal.edu.az platform of the Ministry of Science and Education. Document acceptance through Portal.edu.az will be carried out from April 16 to May 15. To get additional information about the portal, you can contact the educational department of the scientific institution.

Contact number for additional information: (+994 12) 539 30 60;

E-mail: [email protected]

