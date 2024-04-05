Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration meets with ADB Director General for Central and West Asia [PHOTOS]

5 April 2024 20:36 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev has met with Director General of the Central and West Asia Regional Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Eugene Zhukov.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB, as well as preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Samir Nuriyev noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB, adding that Azerbaijan highly appreciates this collaboration.

The Head of Presidential Administration also highlighted the projects implemented in Azerbaijan to advance the green energy transition agenda.

Touching upon preparations for the COP29 Conference under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the COP29 Organizing Committee Samir Nuriyev underscored the progress made regarding Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of this prestigious event.

Eugene Zhukov congratulated Azerbaijan on securing the hosting of COP29 Conference as he commended the work done in a short span of time during the country’s COP29 Chairmanship.

He expressed the ADB’s keenness to cooperate closely with Azerbaijan and provide the technical assistance to the country within COP29.

He also praised Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of diversification of economy, as well as green transition, expressing ADB’s readiness to contribute to this process.

---

