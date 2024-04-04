ADA University announces winners of Azerfoodathon competition [PHOTOS]

4 April 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

The awarding ceremony of the two-month-long "Azerfoodathon" competition was held within the framework of the newly opened Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences at ADA University, Azernews reports.

"Azerfoodathon" was held with the participation of more than 250 high school students from Baku, Ganja, Shamakhi, and Lankaran. ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev, Bologna University Rector Giovanni Molari, University Vice-Rector Raffealla Campaner, as well as a delegation from the university's Faculty of Italian Studies and Agricultural Sciences and Technologies, took part in the ceremony.

The goal of the competition is to inspire high school students to develop new ideas to solve problems related to agriculture and food systems. The participants, in teams of 2-5 people, developed projects in a total of four categories: reducing food loss and waste, promoting local traditional products, stimulating the transition to a healthier diet, and expanding rural tourism. Each team presented a video summary of their project in Azerbaijani, Russian, or English with the help of mentors.

At the ceremony, the names of the winners of projects aimed at solving problems related to agriculture and the food system in Azerbaijan were announced. Oxygen, Chinar, Ganja, Hayat from the city of Ganja, Abgora, Team A, Tabiet from the Shamakhi region, TAM, Javan Shir from Baku, Cheese from the Lankaran region, Regional Roots Revival, and L3nkon were among the winners. Certificates and gifts were presented to the winning teams.

It should be noted that on March 3, the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences held a master class to increase awareness of food technologies among students. The master class delivered by Rosalba Lanciotti, director of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Technologies of the University of Bologna, provided information on the technologies used in the fields of sustainable nutrition and food safety, which aim to shape the future of the food industry.

At the end, a campus tour of ADA University was organised for schoolchildren.

