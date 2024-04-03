Azerbaijan, Pakistan hold talks on cooperation in social protection sector

3 April 2024 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, held discussions with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, on cooperation in the employment and social protection sectors between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Khazar Farhadov in his X social account.

The post reads that the meeting was productive and the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the labor, employment and social protection sectors.

