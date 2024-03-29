Azernews.Az

Friday March 29 2024

Azerbaijan & Cuba celebrate 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations

29 March 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan & Cuba celebrate 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations
Fatime Letifova
Fatime Letifova
Read more

Azerbaijan and Cuba celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official account.

"We reiterate our willingness to continue strengthening political, economic, and cooperation relations, based on historical ties of friendship between both peoples and nations," the ministry added.

Note that Cuba recognised the independence of Azerbaijan on December 26, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on March 27, 1992.

The Embassy of Cuba in Azerbaijan was established on October 12, 2007.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more