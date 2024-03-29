Azerbaijan & Cuba celebrate 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations

29 March 2024 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan and Cuba celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official account.

"We reiterate our willingness to continue strengthening political, economic, and cooperation relations, based on historical ties of friendship between both peoples and nations," the ministry added.

#Cuba y #Azerbaiyán celebran el aniversario 32 del establecimiento de sus relaciones diplomáticas.



Reiteramos nuestra voluntad de continuar fortaleciendo las relaciones políticas, económicas y de cooperación, basadas en históricos lazos de amistad entre ambos pueblos y naciones. pic.twitter.com/YLY7lDR63t — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) March 28, 2024

Note that Cuba recognised the independence of Azerbaijan on December 26, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the countries were established on March 27, 1992.

The Embassy of Cuba in Azerbaijan was established on October 12, 2007.



