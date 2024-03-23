President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to Russian President

23 March 2024 00:53 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin regarding the terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow.

According to Azernews, the letter reads a follows:

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the terrible terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

I strongly condemn this act of terrorism, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I wish you, the people of Russia, and the families and loved ones of those who were killed patience, and the injured a speedy recovery.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 March 2024

---

