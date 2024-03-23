President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to Russian President
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin regarding the terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow.
According to Azernews, the letter reads a follows:
Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,
We were deeply shocked by the news of the terrible terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert venue.
I strongly condemn this act of terrorism, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I wish you, the people of Russia, and the families and loved ones of those who were killed patience, and the injured a speedy recovery.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 March 2024
---
