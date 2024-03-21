Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on Novruz holiday [PHOTOS]

21 March 2024 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the action plan approved by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov a series of events with regard to the Novruz holiday were held in types of troops, the Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army.

Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry that during the events, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

Speakers at the festive events emphasized that the coming of spring is celebrated joyfully and solemnly in Azerbaijan, and spoke about the history of Novruz traditions. It was also stressed that the Novruz holiday, which is one of the national and spiritual values, and precious to the Azerbaijani nation and state.

It was noted that the congratulations of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev from the Victory Square in Khankendi on the occasion of the Novruz holiday caused great inspiration of the Azerbaijani people, including servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army.

The congratulations of the President and Defense Minister were conveyed to the servicemen to promote the national and moral values, to further increase the fighting spirit and patriotism in the events held in the military units stationed in the liberated territories, and other areas.

The bands of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, and the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison presented concert programs.

Festive events were held in closed conditions in the military units of the Azerbaijan Army in order to support health of servicemen and to preserve military personnel from respiratory viral infections.

As part of the events, the graves of Shehids (Martyrs) were visited by the military personnel, the servicemen visited the families of the Shehids (Martyrs), enquired about their concerns, and presented holiday gifts.

At the meetings, it was emphasized that the Azerbaijani state always pays tribute to the memory of Shehids, and provides great attention and care to their families and relatives.

