Fire occurs in residential house in Masalli district
There was a fire in a residential house in Azerbaijan's Masalli district, and one person was injured.
Azernews reports that the fire occurred in a two-story, 7-room house with a total area of 336 m² (each floor is 168 m²) in the city of Masalli.
So, during the fire, the ceiling of 3 rooms on the 2nd floor of the house was burnt on an area of 136 m². Due to the high temperature, the wooden beams of the roof covering in the area of 24 m² were frozen.
As a result of the fire, one person - Mushfig Safarov, born in 1974, received burn injuries and was brought to the hospital.
The fire was prevented by the fire protection units.
The fact is being investigated.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz