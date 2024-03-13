Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan to address water scarcity challenge with COP29 participating states

13 March 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

“At present, the issue of water scarcity in our country is not as keenly felt by the urban population, yet it poses serious threats to the livelihoods of farmers,” said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva as she addressed the International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management - "Baku Water Week".

The Deputy Minister highlighted population growth and excessive water wastage as the key factors contributing to water shortages.

"While 153 countries draw water from neighboring countries, approximately 3 billion people reside in river basins spanning multiple countries. Therefore, it is imperative to underscore the importance of international cooperation among regional countries," Umayra Taghiyeva emphasized.

She affirmed that Azerbaijan will raise the issue of water scarcity with the participating states of COP29, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.

She added that negotiations concerning water security and adaptation plan strategies are scheduled to be held within COP29.

