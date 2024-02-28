Peruvian Congress adopts statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary [PHOTOS]

28 February 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Peruvian Congress adopted a statement on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and called to support the existing mine problem in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy of the Khojaly genocide, the Congress of Peru adopted a statement.

The statement notes that 32 years have passed since the act of genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces on February 26, 1992, in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly against the Azerbaijani civilian population. As a result of unprecedented events, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 old people. 1275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 people remains unknown.

The document stresses that the act of genocide that took place was fully documented by numerous international human rights organisations and was labelled by Human Rights Watch as "the bloodiest killing committed during the conflict".

In addition, the statement refers to a document issued by the Peruvian Congress in 2013 that demands justice for the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Besides, the document says that today Azerbaijanis around the world honour the memory of innocent people killed in the city of Khojaly, and express deep condolences to the Azerbaijani government and fraternal Azerbaijani people in connection with their dear memory on the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy.

Support was expressed for Azerbaijan's efforts in search of peace, the restoration of the liberated territories, and the demining process being carried out there to ensure the return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homes in dignity and safety.

The document, in particular, calls on the international community to support countries like Azerbaijan, which face the problem of mines, in order to eliminate this serious threat and protect the lives of innocent people.

It should be recalled that last year the Peruvian Congress also adopted a statement on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

