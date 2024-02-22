President Ilham Aliyev signs order to mark centenary of Suleyman Alasgarov

22 February 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Suleyman Alasgarov, Azernews reports.

According to the order, the year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the renowned Azerbaijani composer, conductor, State Prize laureate, and People’s artist Suleyman Eyyub oghlu Alasgarov, whose operettas, operas, symphonic mugham, suites, cantatas, chamber-vocal and instrumental works had brought great recognition. Additionally, his noteworthy contributions to nurturing young musicians during his extensive pedagogical career are duly acknowledged.

