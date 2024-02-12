Community reacts to Armenian PM's views

12 February 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Western Azerbaijani Community reacted to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's point of view in his latest interview. The statement distributed by the community says that the Armenian Prime Minister has once again lied and slandered Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"It was Armenia that occupied the territories of Azerbaijan in violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the 1991 Almaty Declaration, which Nikol Pashinyan specifically referred to. Territorial integrity and sovereignty" were not included.

"In 2019, a man who said 'Garabagh is Armenia and that's it' in the occupied territories, held military rallies and ordered attacks on Azerbaijani territory during the Patriotic War, and denied the right of return to us, the Western Azerbaijanis, has entered the country. a pathetic situation after Azerbaijan's victory, and now he is positioning himself as a party loyal to international law, showing nothing but 'crocodile tears,'" the statement said.

It added that on the one hand, "we recognise Garabagh as Azerbaijani territory," and on the other hand, in the Armenian government's action plan for 2021-2026, which includes so-called statements threatening Azerbaijan's sovereignty, such as "Nagorno-Karabagh status" and "secession for salvation," presenting Garabagh as a territory outside of Azerbaijan in lawsuits to international courts is not a peace agreement.

