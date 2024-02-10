Nakchivan launches Green School Project

10 February 2024 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Green School Project will be implemented under the joint organization of the Ministry Ecology and Natural Resources and the Nakhchivan Education Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Education Ministry.

Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Year of Solidarity for the Green World, the project will be launched on February 15 and cover the period until the end of December.

It is planned to plant 10,000 fruit and decorative trees per the landscape in the territories of educational institutions of the Autonomous Republic, within the framework of the project.

The planting actions will be held voluntarily with the participation of the collectives of educational institutions, parents, as well as other volunteers.

The goal of the Green School Project is to protect the environment and to develop a sense of care for nature, environmental culture, and education among pupils and students.

