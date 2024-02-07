GUAM PA observation mission says no violations of law in Azerbaijan`s snap presidential election

7 February 2024 23:36 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, the observation mission of the GUAM PA held a press conference on the results of the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.

Altay Efendiyev, the head of the observation mission, reported during the press conference that the delegation monitored polling stations in the city of Sumgayit and Narimanov district. He affirmed that the presidential elections adhered to democratic principles and complied with the country’s legislation.

"Voters were provided with full freedom to exercise their voting rights during the election process. Our team did not observe any violations of the law, nor did we receive any complaints. The process of ballot casting was conducted transparently. The elections were conducted in a competitive manner," Altay Efendiyev added.

