US official turns down provocative questions by pro-Armenian journalist

2 February 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

During a briefing, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller refused to comment on a provocative question about the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, particularly the so-called OSCE report, Azernews reports.

"I just don't have any comments on the internal elections in Azerbaijan," the spokesman replied.

The journalist tried to continue the discussion, but Miller moved the conversation to another topic.

Earlier, the OSCE prepared an initial report on the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, which noted some problems regarding the election conditions.

At the same time, on February 7, the OSCE PA will hold its tenth election observation in Azerbaijan (since 1995).

On December 7, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a decree on holding extraordinary presidential elections in the country on February 7, 2024.

Azerbaijan registered 7 candidates to participate in the extraordinary presidential election.

It should be noted that, in connection with the holding of elections in Azerbaijan, the Armenian diaspora and lobbyists have launched active anti-Azerbaijan propaganda, especially in Western countries. Going the extra mile, those lobby organisations and institutions try to impede the upcoming grandiose event - the extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 - by committing a number of provocations.

It should be recalled that a few days ago, a group of Armenian separatists organised a similar provocative meeting in Tbilisi, the capital of neighbouring Georgia. At the same time, Armenian lobbyists invited thousands of their supporters in several European cities to join their planned actions. However, the plan failed due to the fact that very few people participated in the protests. Even in a country like France, where Armenian lobbying is the most widespread, less than 50 people participated in the action.

Today, Armenian lobbying is one of the main threats to the establishment of peace in the South Caucasus. Their influence on Western politicians and organisations through bribery, threats, etc. is one of the most widespread activities of recent times.

