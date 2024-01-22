Azerbaijani, Ukrainian diasporas sign Memorandum of Cooperation [PHOTOS]

22 January 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevsky wrote in his social network that a memorandum on cooperation (MoC) and mutual activity has been signed between the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian diasporas, Azernews reports.

A document was signed between the United Diaspora of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis and the United Community of Azerbaijani Ukrainians.

The ambassador said that the memorandum creates a solid basis for strengthening friendship between the two nations: "Also, the memorandum will contribute to the implementation of joint projects within the development of a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine".

Recall, in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 17, 2023, the next part of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was sent from Sumgayit Technological Park.

It is reported that the humanitarian aid sent by a convoy of 25 trucks included more than 677,000 metres of electric cables and wires, as well as 22 sets of complete transformer substations.

We shall remind you that the first parts of the humanitarian aid worth a total of $7.6m were sent to Ukraine on October 30, November 21, and December 8, 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz