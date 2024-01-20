AzerGold CJSC and its subsidiaries honour memory of heroes of tragedy 20 January [PHOTOS]

20 January 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Under the joint organisation of "AzerGold" Closed Joint Stock Company and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" CJSC (ASCO) a commemorative event dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, one of the heroic pages of the history of independent Azerbaijan, was held, Azernews reports.

Along with AzerGold CJSC, the teams of its subsidiaries "Daşkəsən Dəmir Filiz LLC" and "AzerBlast LLC" took part in the interactive event "January 20 - Chronicle of Heroism" organised in the world's first tanker-museum "Surkhany".

In the framework of the event the exhibition "January 20 through the eyes of artists" was visited. Its participants got acquainted with the paintings, in which episodes of events considered as the peak of liberation struggle of our people were reflected with artistic and aesthetic shades.

In the course of the event, it was noted that the courage shown in the name of sovereignty by Azerbaijani people, who for many years lived under the oppression of the Soviet Empire, not only hastened the fall of the Soviet regime, but also once again demonstrated to the world its criminal nature.

It was brought to attention that the Bloody January of 1990 was not only a great tragedy, but also a clear proof that despite the heavy consequences and all the injustice suffered, a people willing to make any sacrifice to preserve its dignity has great moral strength.

Then the expositions consisting of personal belongings of the heroes of Bloody January, archival documents, as well as various materials reflecting the tragedy were examined. Detailed information was presented about the sailors who fought to the death in Baku Bay that day and by their selflessness prevented the tragedy from expanding further.

In conclusion, a documentary film "Born on 20 January", made on the initiative of ASCO, was presented, dedicated to the events of 20 January and the heroic deeds of our heroic sailors.

---

