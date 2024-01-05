CEC receives signature sheets of four more people for presidential candidacy

5 January 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

CEC receives signature sheets of four more people as presidential candidates. Signature lists of four more people whose candidacy for the post of president is accepted by the Central Election Commission (CEC), Azernews reports.

The signature sheets of Fazil Mustafa, presidential candidate of the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate of the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate of the All Azerbaijan People's Front Party, and Fuad Aliyev, whose candidacy for the post of president was nominated by himself, were submitted to the CEC together with the necessary documents.

It should be noted that earlier the signature sheets of Zahid Oruj, whose candidature he nominated himself, and Razi Nurullayev, presidential candidate from the National Front Party, were submitted to the electoral body.

It should be noted that 17 people have been nominated for the presidency so far.

On 19 December, the CEC approved Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of president from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party. On December 26, PEA submitted to the CEC signature sheets with 50,000 signatures of voters collected in defence of Ilham Aliyev, as well as other documents stipulated by Article 58.1 of the Electoral Code. Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the post of President was registered at the CEC session held on 30 December.

Earlier, at the CEC session held on 21 December, Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, self-nominated presidential candidate from the Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, Elshad Musayev, presidential candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev, presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, national candidate Razi Nurullayev, presidential candidate from the All Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, was approved.

At the CEC meeting held on 26 December, the issue of approving the candidacy of Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikret Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibayli, nominated by himself, was put up for consideration. On 30 December Safarov's candidacy was confirmed.

On 31 December, the CEC endorsed Avaz Temirkhi, a candidate nominated by himself.

Extraordinary presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on 7 February 2024.

