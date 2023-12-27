Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis celebrated in Berlin [PHOTOS]

27 December 2023 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany organized a festive event on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the event was attended by members of Azerbaijani, Turkish and other fraternal countries, as well as representatives of the German public.

A total of about 400 guests took part in the event.

A minute of silence was observed at the event to honor the souls of the Shehidis who gave their lives for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev congratulated Azerbaijanis on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year. He emphasized that 2023 is one of the most glorious years in the thousand-year history of the Azerbaijani people. Thus, this year Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, putting an end to 35 years of armed separatism that existed on its territory and caused incalculable tragedies to the Azerbaijani people. Thus, Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries in the world that restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity after the Second World War.

N.Agayev noted that Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, as a wise head of state, relying on the unity and high trust of his people, pursuing a well-thought-out strategy and policy, knows perfectly well what, when and how to do. With this glorious victory, the name of President Ilham Aliyev is written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan".

The Ambassador emphasized that full restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was the greatest wish of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and fortunately, this wish was realized in the year of his 100th anniversary.

At the event, the Azerbaijani Embassy awarded Ibrahim Ahrari and Masoud Panahi as outstanding artists.

As part of the event, Rashad Ilyasov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, singer and canonical performer, along with his musical group presented a music and entertainment program.

A party was also held as part of the event.

