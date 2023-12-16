Speaker of Milli Majlis meets ISESCO Director General [PHOTOS]

16 December 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO) Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik within the framework of her official visit to Morocco, Azernews reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides noted Azerbaijan's constant efforts to strengthen solidarity and mutual respect between Muslim countries, successful cooperation within the framework of the "Baku Process", highly appreciated the Organization's performance as the main partner of the World Forums of Intercultural Dialogue held in our country on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaker of Milli Majlis said Azerbaijan is interested in continuing cooperation with ISESCO in such spheres as education, preservation and restoration of cultural heritage. Confidence was expressed in further expansion of cooperation with the start of activity of the organisation's Regional Office in Baku.

The ISESCO Director General said the organisation headed by him is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan, and noted that the action plan signed with Azerbaijan will contribute to further deepening of cooperation. He also highly valued the work of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the sphere of education, science and culture in the Islamic world.

Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik congratulated Azerbaijan on holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) next year, as well as on declaring the city of Shusha "Cultural Capital of the Islamic World" for 2024.

Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

---

