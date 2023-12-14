4th Session of ECO/UNECE Coordinating Committee on Trans-Caspian Corridor took place [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The 4th Session of the ECO/UNECE Coordinating Committee on the Trans-Caspian Corridor and the Almaty-Istambul Corridor was held in Geneva, Azernews reports.

The 4th session of the Coordination Committee of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation/United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECO/UNECE) on the Trans-Caspian Corridor and the Almaty-Istambul corridor was held in Geneva in hybrid mode.

Regarding the TRACECA website, the Deputy Chairman of the Working Group on Transport Trends and Economics Burak Aycan, and the Director of the Transport Division of the ECO Secretariat Akbar Hodai addressed the participants of the session by welcoming remarks.

The representatives of the ECO Secretariat then made presentations on the outcomes of the activities of the Secretariat since the last session held in Baku in July 2023. The meeting was attended by the members of the Steering Committee, including representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan, as well as invited representatives of partner organisations.

According to the agenda, the Coordination Committee members - representatives of railway administrations, customs, and ministries of transport from the above-mentioned countries - shared with the participants an update on the latest developments and activities in support of the Coordination Committee's work.

Within the framework of the presentation, the Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA Aset Asavbaev noted the work carried out by the Permanent Secretariat on piloting the electronic CIM/SMGS consignment note, in particular, the regular meeting of the working group on the application of the CIM/SMGS consignment note and consistent transition to its electronic analog (discussion of legal and technical aspects), informal meeting of IT-experts of railways (discussion of the current status of information exchange between the five countries), and the informal meeting of the IT-experts of railways (discussion of the current status of information exchange between the five countries).

The session also included an exchange of information on the adoption of the Unified Railway Law, developments related to TIR/eTIR, and other aspects of digitalisation and their relevance for the Trans-Caspian Corridor and the Almaty-Stambul corridor.

---

