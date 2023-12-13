Ukraine's energy minister thanks Azerbaijan for support [PHOTOS]

13 December 2023 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian Energy Minister Galushchenko has thanked all the people of Azerbaijan for the assistance provided to the Ukrainian energy system (Ukrainian Energy Ministry), Azernews reports.

In November-December, Azerbaijan sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which consisted of three parts. It includes cable products which are needed to restore power supply in the affected areas of Ukraine. The total value of the humanitarian aid amounted to $7.6m.

"Quick and high-quality restoration of power equipment during the war is a challenge for our power engineers. But thanks to our partners, we can promptly restore damaged facilities, thus strengthening our energy security," Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said, thanking all the people of Azerbaijan for this assistance.

The first consignment of 10 loads of aid, which contained power transformers and backup power plants, has already been distributed among energy companies in the regions most affected by the attacks. In particular, the aid went to the operators of the electricity distribution system in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiv regions. In addition, companies in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions received equipment.

