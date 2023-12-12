Azernews.Az

SSS staff pay tribute to National Leader [PHOTOS]

12 December 2023 11:51 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
State Security Service employees pay tribute to the National leader's Alley of Honor, Azernews reports.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the passing away of Heydar Aliyev, honorary head of Azerbaijan's security bodies, saviour of Azerbaijan's modern statehood, National Leader of Azerbaijani people, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, head of the State Security Service (SST), and personnel of the Service visited the grave of the Great Leader in the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths and flowers in front of the grave, expressing their deep respect to the genius' bright memory.

According to the press service of the National Academy of Sciences, the memory of outstanding ophthalmologist-scientist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honoured, and flowers were laid at her grave.

---

