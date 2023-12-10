This year, Azerbaijan's gas export to Europe will reach approximately 12 bcm - President Ilham Aliyev

10 December 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

“Our gas export to Europe was slightly more than 8 billion cubic meters in 2021. This year, it will reach about 12 billion cubic meters,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

Highlighting that this accounts for 50 percent of Azerbaijan's total gas export, the head of state expressed the ambition for the volume of gas sent to Europe to double by 2027.

“We are confidently moving towards this goal,” the President added.



