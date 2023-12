7 December 2023 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Charter of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree, the figure "5,642,390" in paragraph 5.1 of the "Statute of the Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan" was replaced by "245,157,852.36".

---

