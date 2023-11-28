Azerbaijan to present information on damage caused during occupation of Garabagh at COP28

28 November 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

At the COP28 conference, Azerbaijan will provide information on the damage caused during the occupation of Garabagh and East Zangazur, Chairman of the Public Council under the Economy and Natural Resources Ministry Amin Mammadov told journalists about this, Azernews reports.

Chairman noted that the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) will be held in Dubai (UAE) on 30 November.

"Azerbaijan will be represented by its pavilion at this two-week event. The pavilion has been created with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Azerbaijan plans to hold panel sessions within the event," Mammadov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz