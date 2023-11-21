Second day of NAM Conference on Women's Rights is underway

21 November 2023 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku is hosting the second day of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organisation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), Azernews reports.

The conference will exchange views on topics such as the advancement of women's rights and women's empowerment within the NAM, as well as the importance of women's role in sustainable development, economic growth, peace, security, and other areas.

A total of about 60 delegations are taking part in the event, including representatives of NAM member states as well as states with observer status at the NAM, international organisations, and high-ranking officials invited as special guests.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has been leading the Non-Aligned Movement, the largest international organisation after the UN General Assembly, since 2019. By a unanimous decision of the NAM member states, which highly appreciated Azerbaijan's work during its chairmanship in the organisation, it was extended for another year.

President Ilham Aliyev's holding of a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to fighting the pandemic, combating graft nationalism, and adopting resolutions in this direction is an indicator of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of NAM.

As a result of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship, today the Non-Aligned Movement is considered in the world as an example of multilateralism.

