18 November 2023 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Vugar Mustafayev has been appointed Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The relevant order was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to another order of the head of state, Vugar Mustafayev was dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense Industry.

