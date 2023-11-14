Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart [PHOTOS]

14 November 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the international exhibition "Dubai Airshow 2023," has met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crozetto, Azernews reports.

The press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that the meeting discussed prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

