Azerbaijani FM addresses 10th meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of OTS

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at the 10th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that during his speech Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that strengthening relations with OTS member states in all spheres is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

Minister Bayramov noted that contacts and visits between the member countries at various levels, as well as ensuring mutual support at all levels serve the development of cooperation.

It was emphasized that Turkic unity will play an important role in the formation of a new architecture of international security, which will emerge in the face of the elimination of current threats and challenges.

Along with the growing international reputation and economic potential of the OTS member and observer countries, it was noted that the importance of OTS at the international level has also increased since the 2009 Nakhchivan Summit.

It was also emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the activities of TÜRKPA, TURKSOY, Turkic Academy, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and Turkic Investment Fund, which are related to OTS.

In his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the Fifth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia was based on transport issues and that there is a great potential for more effective development of relations between the member countries. In this regard, he said that proper utilization of the new opportunities created in the region will serve to achieve great achievements.

The Tenth Summit of "TURKTIME! - Tradition, Integration, Reforms, Knowledge, Faith, Capital, and Mutual Energy!" the importance of taking effective joint measures towards increasing and diversifying the trade turnover among the member countries, simplifying and improving the transit procedures of transport and communication corridors, as well as regulating tariff issues through their coordination was brought to attention.

The Minister underlined that the creation of transport infrastructure in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is of special importance in terms of opening a new transport artery along the Middle Corridor and will contribute to the full realization of the transit potential of Turkic countries as a whole, as well as to the strengthening of regional peace and security.

