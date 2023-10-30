100th anniversary of Republic of Turkiye celebrated in Nakhchivan

On October 29, an event was organized by the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkiye in Nakhchivan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic, Azernews reports.

The plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan Asip Kaya, other officials, cultural and public representatives took part in the ceremony.

At the event, the memory of the martyrs of Azerbaijan and Turkiye was commemorated, and the national anthems of the fraternal republics were played.

Consul General Asip Kaya read the congratulatory letter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his people on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic. Asip Kaya also assessed 2023, when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, as a successful year for brother countries, and pointed out that the meeting of the two leaders in Nakhchivan this year is another important stage in the development of bilateral relations.

The plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, quoting from the congratulatory letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noted that Turkiye, which achieved its independence 100 years ago with a historic victory in very difficult conditions, today is a powerful state that ranks among the advanced countries. The unity, friendship, and fraternal relations initiated by the National Leaders Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and Heydar Aliyev with great foresight and further developed by the heads of state are an important factor that makes Azerbaijan and Turkiye powerful at the global level today. Nakhchivan, the gate of Turks, plays an exceptional role in the development of these relations. The messages given by the heads of state at the Nakhchivan meeting are decisive in this sense. Nakhchivan will soon become an important transport, logistics and energy center between the two countries.

Fuad Najafli conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye, wished prosperity and a prosperous life to the people of brother Turkiye, and presented the portrait taken during the signing of the Shusha Declaration to the Consul General of Turkiye in Nakhchivan, Asip Kaya.

At the event, a march dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic was played and videos were shown.

The photo exhibition organized by the Consulate General was also viewed.

---

