Baku Initiative Group office opens [PHOTOS]

21 October 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

The official opening ceremony of Baku Initiative Group's office took place on 21 October. Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, officials of the institution, local and foreign guests took part in the opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

"The Baku Initiative Group has already started its official activities. Our struggle against neo-colonialism will continue," says Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, at the opening ceremony of the Baku office.

Abbasov said that the group's activities will continue within the framework of international law: "As you know, Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement is coming to an end. But our struggle against neo-colonialism will continue".

It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established by participants of the conference "Towards the total elimination of colonialism" on 6 July 2023 in Baku within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council Coordination Bureau. United Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The group supports the struggle for freedom of peoples in different parts of the world who are still suffering from colonialism in the 21st century.

On 20 October, Baku hosted an international conference on "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice", organised by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

It was attended by representatives of 14 countries and regions, including the overseas territories of France and Corsica.

