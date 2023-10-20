President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary at Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck.

They exchanged views on ensuring peace and stability in the region and the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan`s intention regarding the regional peace agenda, normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the continuation of negotiations on the peace treaty and its signing soon.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

