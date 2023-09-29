AZERNEWS releases another print issue

29 September 2023 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 29.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan-Turkiye relations: road to new economic prospects in region"; "Azerbaijan gets almost full possession of its lands "; "Baku-Ankara economic relations can be serious impetus for opening of Zangazur "; "Khinalig & Hyrcanian Forests inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage Sites " etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

