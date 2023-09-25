I saw only good things from Azerbaijanis - Armenian resident of Garabagh

25 September 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

“I was born and lived in Askeran all my life, I have seen only good things from Azerbaijanis,” said Serzhik Grigoryan, an Armenian-born resident of Garabagh, Azernews reports.

“I am over 60 years old. I was born and lived in Askeran. I worked with many Azerbaijanis. I wish only good things to the Azerbaijanis, I have seen only good things from them.”

Grigoryan noted that he crossed the Lachin border checkpoint without any problems: “There were no problems passing through the checkpoint."

To recall that in order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and adequately, the unilateral establishment of a border point by Armenia passes at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan April 22, at 12:00 on April 23, units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, a border checkpoint was installed.

Rena Murshud is AzerNews' staff journalist

