Air Defense Units’ professionalism is being increased

8 September 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, live-fire training classes were held with the Air Defense Units, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

During the training classes held to improve practical skills and increase the combat capability of the military personnel, combat firing was carried out.

The combat tasks of detecting and destroying the imaginary enemy’s air targets were successfully fulfilled by the use of portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

Training classes aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of servicemen, as well as maintaining a high level of combat training continue in various types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army.

