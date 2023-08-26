Azerbaijani community in Lithuania appealed to UN

26 August 2023 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Association of Azerbaijanis "Gunyash" operating in Lithuania has appealed to the international community with a request to support the peace efforts of our country, Azernews reports.

This was reported by the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The statement sent on behalf of the Association to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva says that Lithuanians of Azerbaijani origin are deeply concerned about the current situation in the South Caucasus region as a result of unacceptable actions of revanchist forces in Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora.

It is noted that as a result of Armenia's occupation policy, the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan has turned into ruins over 30 years, and the urgent problems left after the 2020 war have remained unresolved.

More than 300 Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen have so far been killed and wounded as a result of the explosions of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces. The actions of the Armenian side in not providing Baku with accurate maps of minefields can be regarded as a gross violation of the norms and principles of international law. Accordingly, it was reiterated that Azerbaijan, which had proved its commitment to regional cooperation through the example of neighbouring Georgia, was trying to protect its sovereignty in accordance with international law, including over transport and communication routes, and that the Khankendi - Lachin road was open.

At such a critical and important stage, the "Gunyash" Azerbaijanis Association called on international organizations not to believe Armenian fabrications, to provide practical support to Azerbaijan's peace-loving position and promote constructive dialogue between the sides.

