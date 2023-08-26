Azerbaijani Deputy FM informs Russian counterpart about Armenia’s military-political provocations

26 August 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov has met with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Galuzin as part of his visit to the Russian Federation, Azernews reports.

The meeting saw discussions on the topical issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current situation in the region.They noted that the two countries enjoy mutually beneficial cooperation within bilateral and multilateral platforms. The Deputy FMs hailed the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as cooperation in various areas, including economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian and other fields. In this regard, they stressed the importance of using the existing potential for further expansion of relations.

Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov also informed Mikhail Galuzin about the current situation in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan’s efforts towards normalization process with Armenia, measures to advance the peace agenda, as well as Armenia’s military-political provocations, which hinder these initiatives and are contrary to the international law and trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

The pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz