More than AZN 5.4 million allocated to Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan – Order

21 August 2023 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the allocation of funds for ongoing repair work in some structures subordinate to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, 5.4 Azerbaijani manat ($3.2 million) were initially allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023, for current repairs (purchase and installation of equipment for ventilation, cooling, heating, humidification, and fire safety systems, as well as roof repairs).

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure that the funds necessary to complete the ongoing repair work specified in this decree are provided for in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, as well as resolve other issues arising from the order.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan must provide financing in the amount specified in the order.

