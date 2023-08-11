Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to attend Baku summit

11 August 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will attend the Inmerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Azernews reports.

At this summit, Wozniak will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony session. Along with him, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, President of Trendyol Group of Companies Chaglayan Chetin, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan Inara Veliyeva, and others will also speak at the opening ceremony.

It should be noted that the event Inmerge Innovation Summit Baku will be held on November 30 - December 1 at the Baku Congress Center. It will be attended by heads of international organizations, as well as speakers of large companies in Azerbaijan.

Stephen Gary Wozniak also known by his nickname "Woz", is an American technology entrepreneur, electronics engineer, computer scientist, computer programmer, philanthropist, and inventor.

In 1976, he co-founded Apple Computer with his late business partner Steve Jobs, which later became the world's largest technology company by revenue and the largest company in the world by market capitalization. Through his work at Apple in the 1970s and 1980s, he is widely recognized as one of the most prominent pioneers of the personal computer revolution.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz