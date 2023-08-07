SMBDA, Turkish Airlines discuss prospects for cooperation

7 August 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), Orhan Mammadov, recently met with Hamit Eldeleklioğlu, Director of Turkish Airlines for Azerbaijan. The two discussed the potential for cooperation between the two countries in order to promote the development of the SME sector, Azernews reports, citing KOBIA.

KOBİA informed, that at the meeting they exchanged views on increasing the role of local SMEs in the tourism sector and opportunities for interaction with the company at events organized by KOBİA.

The meeting follows a series of other meetings that Mammadov has held with various international partners. In April, Mammadov met with Siavosh Dirakhti, Chairman of UMAF Sweden, to discuss the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the role of business incubators and mentors in the development of youth and promotion of entrepreneurship. In June, Mammadov met with the Deputy Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, Badr Albadr, to exchange views on the future prospects of business and investment in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. Most recently, Mammadov met with the Director General of the Russian Federal Corporation for Small and Medium Enterprise Development, Alexander Isaevich, to discuss the prospects of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan for the development of the SME sector.

Mammadov's meetings with international partners demonstrate the commitment of KOBİA to promote the development of the SME sector in Azerbaijan. With the number of private entrepreneurs in the country exceeding 1 million 275 thousand, KOBİA is working to ensure that entrepreneurs have access to the resources and support they need to succeed.

