Turkish FM, US Secretary of State discuss normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

5 August 2023 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Azernews reports, citing Day.az.

According to the information, during the conversation, the events in the South Caucasus and the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia within this framework, the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Black Sea security and NATO expansion were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz