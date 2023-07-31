Meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministers kicks off in Ankara

31 July 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

On July 31, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara, Azernews reports.

A one-on-one meeting is currently being held between the ministers.

The ministers are discussing the current state of bilateral relations, future development prospects, and the regional situation.

The heads of MFA will hold a press conference on the results of the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz