Ceyhun Bayramov sent letter to UN Secretary General

29 July 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov has sent a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, Azernews reports, citing spokesman.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizadeh wrote about it on Twitter.

The letter says that Azerbaijan, with the assistance of the ICRC, ensures free passage of residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan of Armenian origin through the border crossing point (BCP) "Lachin" and on average 25 to 30 people pass through the checkpoint every day.

The letter further notes that in parallel, Azerbaijan offered to use the Aghdam-Khankendi route to meet the humanitarian needs of Armenians living in the Karabakh economic region and expressed readiness to provide all necessary conditions for this purpose.

The letter notes that the Armenian side continues to refuse Azerbaijan's assistance. This shows that the current manipulation of the humanitarian situation is a political game.

---

