Azerbaijan national team wins rating tournament in Budapest

17 July 2023 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani team won the rating tournament in Budapest, winning 6 medals, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers finished the tournament with 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medals. The Azerbaijani team won the competition with 140 points. Hungary (113) came in second and Iran (98) came in third.

Recall that Azerbaijan's senior men's Greco-Roman wrestling team won a historic victory at the European Championships 2022, held in Budapest (Hungary). The team won the tournament with a total of 165 points, outclassing its rivals in the medal tally and claiming the top spot in the team rankings.

The Azerbaijani team won 6 medals in total, including 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze. Eldaniz Azizli and Rafig Huseynov won gold in the categories up to 55 kg and 82 kg respectively, with Rafig becoming the first-ever three-time European champion. Taleh Mammadov won silver in the 63 kg weight category, while Murad Mammadov (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) all bagged bronze medals.

This victory marked a record in terms of the number and classes of medals, as well as the overall final score at the 2022 European Wrestling Championships. The national wrestlers had previously won two other European titles in less than a month, showing one of the best results in Azerbaijan's wrestling history.

